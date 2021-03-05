Texas Live! Hosting Hiring Event March 8, 2021

By Texas Live! Communications

Texas Live! announced today it will host a Hiring Event on Monday, March 8, 2021 to fill over 200 positions at the dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The hiring event will take place from 3-7:30 p.m. at Texas Live! inside PBR Texas.

Texas Live! is looking for talented individuals who are eager to work in one of the most exciting, high-profile destinations in the country. A variety of positions are available from entry level to management opportunities at multiple venues including Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Rangers Republic, Lockhart Smokehouse and Sports & Social Arlington. Available positions include but are not limited to servers, kitchen staff, event staff, concert ushers, host/hostess, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers, and barbacks. Team members enjoy competitive wages, a fun work environment, meal discounts, flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities.

The hiring event is open to the general public. Interested applicants who attend will be required to undergo a temperature check and wear a mask upon check-in. Texas Live! will have extra masks and sanitizer available. Recruiters and hiring managers will be on hand to interview candidates for full and part-time opportunities. However, to maintain social distancing, Monday’s hiring event will be a minimal-contact recruitment process. Interested applicants should bring a smartphone device equipped with a QR code reader to participate.

News, Headlines, Business