Free, Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Available for Tarrant County Residents June 2 & June 4, 2020

By Office of Communication

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues to be available in Arlington for Tarrant County residents who meet testing eligibility criteria.

The Arlington testing location in the parking lot of the JPS Clinic, 1050 W. Arkansas Lane, will be open for appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4. These tests are intended for Tarrant County residents ages 18 and up who are exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory disease. Those who are interested in requesting an appointment to receive the nasal swab test, which will be conducted by a local, private lab, can visit covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com or call 817-248-6299.

Residents with appointments must show a valid photo ID with proof of residency at the test site. Those who show up without a confirmed appointment will be turned away.

Click here to review the testing criteria or more information on how to request a no-cost COVID-19 test in Arlington.

