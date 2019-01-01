Arlington Drive Through Testing

Until you obtain results, you should follow these recommendations:

Remember that most people who become infected with COVID-19 experience symptoms similar to the common cold or flu and are able to manage their symptoms at home using the same medications you would use to treat a cold or the flu. In addition, you should isolate, at home, and follow the prevention steps below to limit the potential spread of illness.

Restrict activities outside your home, unless you need medical care

Do not go to work, school, or public places

Avoid using public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis

Stay in a specific room away from others inside your home, as much as possible. Wear a mask when around other people, including healthcare workers. If you are unable to wear a mask, those around you should

If possible, use a separate bathroom

Restrict contact with pets while you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol (Bath & Body Works pocket sanitizer is 68% alcohol)

Avoid sharing dishes, utensils, cups, towels and bedding

Frequently clean “high-touch” areas, such as, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards and tablets Although there have not been any reported cases of transmission from people to animals, limiting contact is recommended



If you feel you need to see your healthcare provider or have an existing appointment, first call the office and tell them you have, or may have COVID-19. They will determine how to proceed with your care. Many medical offices are offering telehealth visits and may advise this type of visit, if appropriate.

At this time, you have been instructed to home isolate because your current symptoms are considered mild. In the event your symptoms worsen, seek medical attention. Worsening of symptoms may include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.



If your healthcare provider recommends you go to the clinic or hospital for further evaluation, put on a facemask before you enter the facility. These steps will help keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed.